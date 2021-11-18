Home  >  Entertainment

'Amakabogera' ni Maymay Entrata humakot ng milyon-milyong YouTube views

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 18 2021 07:41 PM

Kumakabog na ng milyon-milyong views ang music video ni Maymay Entrata para sa kantang "Amakabogera." Pagkatapos naman ng baby reveal, deretsahang sinagot nina Mccoy de Leon at Elisse Joson ang ilan pang detalye sa kanilang pamilya, kabilang na ang planong pagpapakasal. Nagpa-Patrol, MJ Felipe. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 18 Nobyembre 2021

