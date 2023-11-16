Taylor Swift gets a comic book made about her life

Watch more on iWantTFC

Learning more about Taylor Swift just got easier as TidalWave Comics prepares to release a biographical comic book about the singer.

Swift is part of the publisher’s Female Force series that highlights “accomplished and influential figures across various fields, including authors, business executives, entertainers, journalists, politicians, and activists.”

The 22 page glossy shares Swift's rise to stardom and highlights some of her career achievements including tour records.

In a statement, author Eric M. Esquivel said: “Of course, Taylor Swift deserves her own comic book. She wears colorful tights and fights corporate villains who try to use their money to control her. The only other person who fits that description is Clark Kent…and even he couldn’t have written “1989”.”

The book will be released on December 13 and available in digital, paperback and hardcover with two covers.

(Production: Alicia Powell)