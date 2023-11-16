Home > Entertainment How Gerald Anderson reacted to Julia Barretto's calendar girl stint ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 16 2023 06:36 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Julia Barretto had the full support of her family and loved ones, including her boyfriend Gerald Anderson, to go daring for her calendar girl stint for a rum brand, the actress said on Wednesday, November 16. The "Expensive Candy" star also said the project, which sees her baring skin for the 2024 calendar, is a reflection her being "secure in myself and my support system." Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Julia Barretto, Gerald Anderson, celebrity news Read More: Julia Barretto Gerald Anderson