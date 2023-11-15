Watch more on iWantTFC

K-pop stars SEVENTEEN performed and spoke on Tuesday at the UNESCO Youth Forum, focusing on the social impact of climate change and achieving a just climate transition.

After performing their latest hits in the Paris headquarters of UNESCO, the 13-man group stressed on the importance of education and solidarity to guarantee a brighter future for young people.

The “Don't Wanna Cry” singers debuted in 2015 and are now one of the biggest K-pop groups in the world.

They ranked sixth on the 2022 IFPI Global Recording Artist of the Year list published in February, making it the second year running that the boy band had entered top 10.

They also picked up three MTV awards last year, including PUSH Performance of the Year at the MTV Video Music Awards as well as best push act and best new act at the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards.

The Youth Forum gathers youths from more than 150 countries on Nov. 14 and 15, on the sidelines of the 42nd UNESCO General Conference. It is aimed at creating a space for young people to express themselves and come up with solutions to the challenges facing youth around the world.

(Production: Jimin Jung, Hyunyoung Yi)