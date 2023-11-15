Kim Chiu falls silent on topic of exes

Watch more on iWantTFC

Usually with no shortage of ideas for good-humored banter with her co-hosts, Kim Chiu suddenly fell silent on the topic of gifts from ex-lovers, in the live episode of "It's Showtime" on Wednesday, November 15.

Chiu, along with Amy Perez and Vhong Navarro, were interviewing a Tawag ng Tanghalan contestant about his "situationship," when a question on keeping or disposing gifts from an ex was diverted to the actress.

Chiu's relationship with her long-time boyfriend Xian Lim has been the subject of speculation in recent weeks. The "Linlang" star has denied they have broken up, while Lim recently cautioned his followers against believing "hearsay" and "deceiving headlines."