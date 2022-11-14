Home  >  Entertainment

ALAMIN: Ano ang tampok sa QCinema International Film Festival ngayong taon?

Posted at Nov 14 2022 10:46 PM

Ano ang tampok sa QCinema International Film Festival ngayong taon?

Ayon kay Ed Lejano, festival director ng QCinema na magtatagal mula Nob. 18 hanggang 26, maraming pelikula na award-winning ang ipapalabas.

Ipapalabas sa mga iba't ibang mga malls sa Quezon City ang mga ito, kabilang na ang remastered na 1976 na pelikula ni Charo Santos na "Itim". 

Ayon kay Lejano, P300 ang bayad sa mga pelikula na ipapalabas sa ilalim ng QCinema.

