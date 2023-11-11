WATCH: Cory Vidanes' message for 'It's Showtime' 14th anniversary

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — ABS-CBN Chief Operating Officer for Broadcast Cory Vidanes shared a heartfelt message for the "It's Showtime" hosts and their Madlang Pipol as the noontime show celebrates its 14th anniversary.

"Thank you for the happiness, inspiration, hope, and lots of blessings that you share with the audiences. We are truly blessed to have you as our Kapamilyas. Through thick and thin, sama-sama tayo." Vidanes said.

She also thanked all the Madlang Pipol for sticking by their side and expressed her hope that they will continue to support the show.

—It's Showtime (November 11, 2023)