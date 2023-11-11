'It's Showtime' family relishes challenges, victories in 14th year

Watch more on iWantTFC

The "It's Showtime" family relished the challenges and victories they faced during their 14th year since their launch as a noontime program of ABS-CBN.

Some of the highlights of their conversation includes Vhong Navarro's return in January after being detained for nearly three months in relation to previously dismissed and now-revived rape cases filed against him by Deniece Cornejo.

The hosts also thanked TV5 for their time in the network and GTV, a channel under GMA Network, for welcoming them to the family.

They also stressed how they came back stronger after serving their 12-day suspension of Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB).