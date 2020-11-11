2 series, 2 films and counting: Tony Labrusca is lockdown’s most visible leading man

Watch also in iWantTFC

MANILA — With four major projects so far released within the lockdown period — and with another one on the way — Tony Labrusca has been one of, if not the most visible leading man in local showbiz this past year.

“I’m just very fortunate to have been offered these projects,” Labrusca told ABS-CBN News. “Honestly, I’m really grateful that these projects happened to be coming my way. I think that’s a blessing. I definitely needed them. We all needed work during this pandemic. It definitely helped me out.”

As early as May, Labrusca was among the cast of the romance thriller aptly titled “Love Lockdown,” which was among the pioneering, virtual film productions during the community quarantine.

In June, Labrusca then starred in the hit boys love series “Hello, Stranger” opposite JC Alcantara. The success of the Black Sheep production, which was also done mostly virtually, prompted a film sequel, this time to be done physically under eased lockdown restrictions.

Ahead of that follow-up, Labrusca has already immersed himself in new-normal filming with the ongoing ABS-CBN drama “Bagong Umaga.” With lock-in tapings lasting three weeks at minimum, Labrusca will be juggling his lead roles in “Bagong Umaga” and “Hello, Stranger” once the latter starts its own isolated shooting this month.

Labrusca also starred in the horror flick “U-Turn,” which started production prior to the pandemic and was only able to resume when safety protocols were established.

Labrusca surmised that the wide range of genres and roles he was able to take on owes to his early career path, notably having skipped the “love team route” that most of his contemporaries took.

“Now I’m discovering myself as an actor,” he said. “My process is, I just take it role by role, day by day, and I honestly just try my best. I’m still trying to figure out what works for me as an actor… Siguro, ini-expect nila na I’m this amazing actor, but I’m not. But I am trying my best.”