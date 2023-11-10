'Showtime' mainstays literally level up hosting, on a wall

Watch more on iWantTFC

Maximizing a studio set used by the "Magpasikat" team of Jhong Hilario, the other mainstays of "It's Showtime" ended up hosting while hanging on wall, in a hilarious moment in the November 10 episode of the noontime program.

Vice Ganda, Anne Curtis, Vhong Navarro, and Karylle literally leveled up their hosting by using the wall set, as they opened the dance competition "It's Showdown." Later in the segment, they also entertained the madlang people by showing their own dance moves.