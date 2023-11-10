'Showtime' hosts moved to tears by Olivia Lamasan's message

Watch more on iWantTFC

The hosts of "It's Showtime" were moved to tears Friday (November 10) by the message of ABS-CBN pillar Olivia Lamasan, who sat as one of five judges for the "Magpasikat" week of the noontime program in celebration of its 14th anniversary.

The acclaimed filmmaker, who is also the former head of ABS-CBN Films, paid tribute to the hosts and staff of "It's Showtime," giving them a standing ovation as the week-long competition drew to a close.

