Home > Entertainment Jared Leto climbs Empire State building to announce world tour Reuters Posted at Nov 10 2023 10:14 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Oscar-winning actor and singer Jared Leto scaled New York's iconic Empire State Building on Thursday to announce his band, Thirty Seconds to Mars', world tour. Wearing what looked like an orange jumpsuit, aerial video showed Leto climbing the famous tower using a rope and a harness. A photograph showed Leto sing at the top of the building following the completion of the jaw-dropping display. Thirty Seconds to Mars' Massive Seasons 2024 world tour is the bands first headline tour in five years. It kicks off in Buenos Aires on March 15, 2024. Jared Leto talks about playing Morbius, past role he'd like to revisit Top Hollywood actors offer $150 million to help end strike (Production: Liliana Salgado) Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, ANC promo Read More: Jared Leto New York US Empire State Building Thirty Seconds to Mars world tour