Jared Leto climbs Empire State building to announce world tour

Oscar-winning actor and singer Jared Leto scaled New York's iconic Empire State Building on Thursday to announce his band, Thirty Seconds to Mars', world tour.

Wearing what looked like an orange jumpsuit, aerial video showed Leto climbing the famous tower using a rope and a harness.

A photograph showed Leto sing at the top of the building following the completion of the jaw-dropping display.

Thirty Seconds to Mars' Massive Seasons 2024 world tour is the bands first headline tour in five years.

It kicks off in Buenos Aires on March 15, 2024.

(Production: Liliana Salgado)