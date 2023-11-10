Ion Perez mourns passing of sister: 'Wala na 'yung proud sa akin'

Watch more on iWantTFC

"It's Showtime" host Ion Perez revealed mourning the passing of his older sister, who had been battling stage 4 cancer, in a tearful moment in the November 10 episode of the noontime program.

Perez, who has mostly kept his family away from the limelight, confirmed his sibling's passing during his "Magpasikat" number, in light of its theme of using smartphones to communicate with loved ones.

Perez first publicly mentioned his sister's cancer battle in November 2022 also on "It's Showtime," when he dedicated his birthday wish to the improvement of her health. Since then, he has not shared details about her condition, including when she died.