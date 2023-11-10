Emotional Kim Chiu says sorry to her father

Watch more on iWantTFC

Kim Chiu, whose tumultuous family life has been an open book since her 2006 "Pinoy Big Brother" stint, apologized to her father for not spending enough time with him, in an emotional moment in the November 10 episode of "It's Showtime."

The actress-host addressed her father, William Chiu, during her "Magpasikat" number in light of its theme of using smartphones to communicate with loved ones.

"Hindi kita laging nakakasama, pero ayokong dumating 'yung araw na hindi ko masabi sa 'yo lahat ng gusto kong sabihin — na kahit ano'ng nangyari sa pamilya natin, bali-baliktarin man ang mundo, hindi ko ipagpapalit an ikaw 'yung naging tatay ko," she said.