'Fool No Mo!': AC Bonifacio may bagong tagumpay

Posted at Nov 10 2021 08:44 PM | Updated as of Nov 10 2021 10:16 PM

Bagong tagumpay kay AC Bonifacio ang magandang feedback ng pinakabago niyang music video na "Fool No Mo!" Gumagawa rin ng marka si Bonifacio sa ilalim ng Star Magic Records. Nagpa-Patrol, Ganiel Krishnan. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 10 Nobyembre 2021

