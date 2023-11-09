Vice Ganda, Billy Crawford reconcile, end years-long rift

Watch more on iWantTFC

Vice Ganda and Billy Crawford have reconciled after a years-long rift, they revealed in an emotional moment in the live episode of "It's Showtime" on Thursday, November 9.

Crawford, along with his wife Coleen Garcia and their son, were the surprise guests of the "Magpasikat" performance of Vice Ganda, Jackie Gonzaga, and Cianne Dominguez.

After the production number, Vice Ganda and Crawford confirmed that they had a falling out, with the "Bright Lights" hitmaker publicly apologizing to the comedy superstar.

Crawford shared that his ailing father wished for the reconciliation. Vice Ganda, meanwhile, explained how Garcia was instrumental in opening the communication lines between her and Crawford.

Both Crawford and Garcia are former co-hosts of "It's Showtime," which is celebrating its 14th anniversary.