Home > Entertainment Janine Gutierrez: 'No doubt' about wanting to stay 'Kapamilya forever' ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 09 2023 08:04 AM Janine Gutierrez was 100% certain about signing a second contract with ABS-CBN and her hopes of being a "Kapamilya forever," the acclaimed actress said as she inked the deal with network executives recently. "There was no doubt in my mind that I really, really hoped to be a Kapamilya forever," she said, when asked about her decision to renew her contract.