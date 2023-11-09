Home  >  Entertainment

Janine Gutierrez: 'No doubt' about wanting to stay 'Kapamilya forever'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 09 2023 08:04 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Janine Gutierrez was 100% certain about signing a second contract with ABS-CBN and her hopes of being a "Kapamilya forever," the acclaimed actress said as she inked the deal with network executives recently.

"There was no doubt in my mind that I really, really hoped to be a Kapamilya forever," she said, when asked about her decision to renew her contract.
Read More:  Janine Gutierrez   ABS-CBN   Kapamilya  