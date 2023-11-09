Home > Entertainment Anji Salvacion's Christmas wish: 'We have to be a little kinder' ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 09 2023 09:19 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Showbiz newcomer Anji Salvacion hopes for peace and kindness as the Christmas season nears. In a recent interview, the "Pinoy Big Brother" winner also mentioned being "completely happy" as her wish for the holidays. (Interview by Ganiel Krishnan, ABS-CBN News) Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber celebrity news, Anji Salvacion, Linlang, Pinoy Big Brother Read More: Anji Salvacion Linlang Pinoy Big Brother