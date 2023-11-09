Home  >  Entertainment

Anji Salvacion's Christmas wish: 'We have to be a little kinder'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 09 2023 09:19 PM

Showbiz newcomer Anji Salvacion hopes for peace and kindness as the Christmas season nears. In a recent interview, the "Pinoy Big Brother" winner also mentioned being "completely happy" as her wish for the holidays.

(Interview by Ganiel Krishnan, ABS-CBN News)
