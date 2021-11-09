Home  >  Entertainment

Alam N'yo Ba: Kasaysayan ng pelikulang Pilipino

Posted at Nov 09 2021 10:58 PM

Simula Miyerkoles, balik-operasyon nang muli ang ilang sinehan matapos magsara dahil sa pandemya. Pero alam niyo ba kung kailan at ano ang unang pelikulang ipinalabas dito sa Pilipinas at sino ang itinuturing na unang artistang Pilipino? Nagpa-Patrol, Boyet Sison. TV Patrol, Martes, 09 Nobyembre 2021 

