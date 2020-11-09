WATCH: Jodi defends Ellice, Iza makes case for Marissa

Watch also in iWantTFC

MANILA — “She has all the right in the world to feel betrayed.”

These were the words of Jodi Sta. Maria pertaining to Ellice, her character Marissa’s bitter rival, portrayed by Iza Calzado, in the hit ABS-CBN drama “Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin.”

In the months since the August premiere of “Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin,” avid viewers have found themselves backing either Team Marissa or Team Ellice, with the opposing sides often in hot debate on social media as to whose actions are more justifiable.

Sta. Maria and Calzado did just that, too, but for the other actress’ character. Screen veteran Maricel Soriano who plays Lucing — Marissa’s parent who is also a mother figure to Ellice — likewise shared her sentiments on her character’s “difficult” situation.

The actresses were asked to defend Team Marissa or Team Ellice during a recent virtual conference for the series’ second book, opening on November 11.

Calzado brought up Marissa’s torturous years in jail and her feeling of abandonment, when Ellice didn’t show up once despite Marissa taking the fall for her best friend in the incident that resulted in Victor’s (Albie Casiño) death.

“All her actions stem from that hurt, from that pain,” Calzado told ABS-CBN News, while admitting she couldn’t justify Marissa’s actions of sleeping with Ellice’s husband Gabriel (Sam Milby) and having a child with him.

Sta. Maria, meanwhile, emphasized that Ellice was never at fault for the death of Victor, pointing out that the incident was a case of self-defense. Ellice, she added, placed her full trust in Marissa in running her company, but the latter abused it to carry out her vengeful plans — which extended to seducing Gabriel.

“She has all the right in the world para masaktan, to feel betrayed by the people na pinagkakatiwalaan at minamahal niya,” Sta. Maria said of Ellice.

Soriano drew from her being a real-life parent in answering why she couldn’t possibly pick between her two children. “Ang hirap ng may favoritism ka, e.”

“Team Ako!” she quipped, before detailing Lucing’s own emotional struggle in getting caught between Marissa and Ellice.

“Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin” airs new episodes weeknights and is accessible via free TV (A2Z Channel 11), cable (Kapamilya Channel), on-demand streaming (iWant TFC), and free live streaming (Kapamilya Online Live).