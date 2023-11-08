Home > Entertainment Ryan Bang's touching speech: 'I'm healing by loving' ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 08 2023 08:09 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Ryan Bang, who has been open about his romantic life including numerous rejections, gave a touching speech on "healing by loving" in the November 8 episode of "It's Showtime." The actor-host opened up about finally finding "the one" and healing after once giving up, in line with the theme of his "Magpasikat" performance with Anne Curtis and Ogie Alcasid. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber TV, television, noonIt's Showtime, Magpasikat, Ryan Bang Read More: It's Showtime Magpasikat Ryan Bang