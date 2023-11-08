Home  >  Entertainment

Ryan Bang's touching speech: 'I'm healing by loving'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 08 2023 08:09 PM

Ryan Bang, who has been open about his romantic life including numerous rejections, gave a touching speech on "healing by loving" in the November 8 episode of "It's Showtime."

The actor-host opened up about finally finding "the one" and healing after once giving up, in line with the theme of his "Magpasikat" performance with Anne Curtis and Ogie Alcasid.
