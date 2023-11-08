Home > Entertainment Ivana Alawi on being part of 'Batang Quiapo': 'Iba ang saya' ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 08 2023 09:42 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC "Iba ang saya." This was how Ivana Alawi described being part of "FPJ's Batang Quiapo" and the reception to her action-star turn in the hit primetime series. In a recent interview on the set of the ABS-CBN teleserye, Alawi also discussed her training for her role as Bubbles and her working relationship with lead star and director Coco Martin. (Interview by MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News) Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber TV, television, teleserye, series, Ivana Alawi, Batang Quiapo Read More: Ivana Alawi Batang Quiapo