"Iba ang saya." This was how Ivana Alawi described being part of "FPJ's Batang Quiapo" and the reception to her action-star turn in the hit primetime series.

In a recent interview on the set of the ABS-CBN teleserye, Alawi also discussed her training for her role as Bubbles and her working relationship with lead star and director Coco Martin.

(Interview by MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News)