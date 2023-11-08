'Binasted mo ba?' Kim Chiu speechless on past with Ryan Bang

Watch more on iWantTFC

Kim Chiu couldn't give a direct answer when asked to confirm if she once rejected her "It's Showtime" co-host Ryan Bang, in a hilarious moment in the noontime program's live episode on Wednesday, November 8.

The topic came up during the "Tumpakners" game segment, where Bang's romantic history was included as a category. Chiu and her game partner Vhong Navarro were asked to name a known personality whom Bang courted in the past.

The actress, who was unable to give an answer, was teased by the rest of her co-hosts in an apparent hint that she, too, was once wooed by Bang.