'Binasted mo ba?' Kim Chiu speechless on past with Ryan Bang ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 08 2023 07:41 PM Watch more on iWantTFC Kim Chiu couldn't give a direct answer when asked to confirm if she once rejected her "It's Showtime" co-host Ryan Bang, in a hilarious moment in the noontime program's live episode on Wednesday, November 8. The topic came up during the "Tumpakners" game segment, where Bang's romantic history was included as a category. Chiu and her game partner Vhong Navarro were asked to name a known personality whom Bang courted in the past. The actress, who was unable to give an answer, was teased by the rest of her co-hosts in an apparent hint that she, too, was once wooed by Bang.