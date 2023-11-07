Tearful 'Encantadia' reunion: Original sang'gres assemble on 'Showtime'

Watch more on iWantTFC

The original stars of the well-loved fantasy series "Encantadia" surprised the madlang people on Tuesday, November 7, as they assembled on the "It's Showtime" stage for the noontime program's anniversary celebration.

Iza Calzado, Sunshine Dizon, and Diana Zubiri joined "It's Showtime" host Karylle in her "Magpasikat" performance, marking the rare coming together of the original "sang'gres" on national TV.

Zubiri flew in from Australia, where she is now based, especially for the reunion, according to Karylle.

Director Mark Reyes, who helmed the original 2005 "Encantadia" series, was instrumental in assembling the four lead stars, Karylle added.