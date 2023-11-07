Home > Entertainment 'Sorry, magulo kami': Vice Ganda amused by Anne's 'corporate hosting' ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 07 2023 10:42 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC A day before her turn to perform for "Magpasikat" week, Anne Curtis seems to be reserving her energy and is opting for "corporate-level hosting," joked her co-host Vice Ganda in a hilarious moment in the episode of "It's Showtime" on Tuesday, November 7. "Sorry, Anne, magulo kami," the comedy superstar told Curtis, in jest, referring to the "physical hosting" the noontime program has become known for. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber noontime show, TV, television, Vice-Anne Core, It's Showtime, Anne Curtis, Vice Ganda, Kim Chiu, Vhong Navarro Read More: It's Showtime Anne Curtis Vice Ganda Kim Chiu Vhong Navarro Vice-Anne Core