'Sorry, magulo kami': Vice Ganda amused by Anne's 'corporate hosting'

Watch more on iWantTFC

A day before her turn to perform for "Magpasikat" week, Anne Curtis seems to be reserving her energy and is opting for "corporate-level hosting," joked her co-host Vice Ganda in a hilarious moment in the episode of "It's Showtime" on Tuesday, November 7.

"Sorry, Anne, magulo kami," the comedy superstar told Curtis, in jest, referring to the "physical hosting" the noontime program has become known for.