Rare 'gong' for TNT defending champ shocks 'Showtime'

In a rare moment, a Tawag ng Tanghalan defending champion was eliminated by "gong" in the live episode of "It's Showtime" on Tuesday, November 7. Performing Bandang Lapis' "Kabilang Buhay," Mindanao's John Vergel was aiming to extend his winning streak, but was unable to finish his number when head judge Louie Ocampo signaled the striking of the gong. The daily winner, Luzon's Gerald Ponce, automatically became the new defending champion.