Home  >  Entertainment

Barbie Forteza surprised by David Licauco's 'Showtime' guesting

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 07 2023 07:20 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

"It's Showtime" guest judge Barbie Forteza was surprised by the appearance of her screen partner David Licauco in the noontime program's live episode on Tuesday, November 7.

Forteza is one of five judges for the "Magpasikat" anniversary week of "It's Showtime." Licauco, her leading man in the just-concluded series "Maging Sino Ka Man," was a guest performer of the team led by Karylle.
Read More:  It's Showtime   David Licauco   Barbie Forteza   Magpasikat  