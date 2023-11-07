Barbie Forteza surprised by David Licauco's 'Showtime' guesting

Watch more on iWantTFC

"It's Showtime" guest judge Barbie Forteza was surprised by the appearance of her screen partner David Licauco in the noontime program's live episode on Tuesday, November 7.

Forteza is one of five judges for the "Magpasikat" anniversary week of "It's Showtime." Licauco, her leading man in the just-concluded series "Maging Sino Ka Man," was a guest performer of the team led by Karylle.