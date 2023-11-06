Home > Entertainment Team Jugs, Vhong, at Teddy tinulungan “Magpasikat” ng comedy icons gamit ang AI ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 06 2023 11:33 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Nagbigay-pugay sa mga namayapang comedy legends ang team nina Vhong, Jugs, at Teddy sa kanilang "Magpasikat" performance sa "It's Showtime". Sa tulong ng AI o artificial intelligence, special guest din sa performance nina Vhong ang comedy legends na sina Redford White, Babalu, at Dolphy. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber multimedia, multimedia video, NXT, NXT Daily, video Read More: It's Showtime Magpasikat Vhong Navarro Jugs Jugueta Teddy Corpuz AI artificial intelligence comedy komedyante legends Dolphy Redford White Babalu