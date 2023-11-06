Home  >  Entertainment

Team Jugs, Vhong, at Teddy tinulungan “Magpasikat” ng comedy icons gamit ang AI

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 06 2023 11:33 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Nagbigay-pugay sa mga namayapang comedy legends ang team nina Vhong, Jugs, at Teddy sa kanilang "Magpasikat" performance sa "It's Showtime". 

Sa tulong ng AI o artificial intelligence, special guest din sa performance nina Vhong ang comedy legends na sina Redford White, Babalu, at Dolphy.  
Read More:  It's Showtime   Magpasikat   Vhong Navarro   Jugs Jugueta   Teddy Corpuz   AI   artificial intelligence   comedy   komedyante   legends   Dolphy   Redford White   Babalu  