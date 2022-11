Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — Sarah Geronimo performed her comeback song at the "ASAP Natin 'To" stage on Sunday.

Stunning the fans in silver, Geronimo danced to the tune of her new song "Dati-Dati" which some fans believe is an ode to her parents, with whom she had a falling out after she decided to have a clandestine wedding with Matteo Guidicelli.

Geronimo resumed appearing on “ASAP Natin ‘To” in August with her monthly “Sarah G Specials” offerings — taped performances exclusively aired on the ABS-CBN program.

She took a break from showbiz in 2020 after getting married to Guidicelli.

"ASAP Natin 'To" airs every Sunday on the following platforms: Kapamilya Channel (cable), A2Z Channel 11 (free TV), TV5 (free TV and cable), Kapamilya Online Live (free live streaming), iWantTFC (on-demand streaming), and TFC (overseas subscription).