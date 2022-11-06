Moira dela Torre nagdiwang ng kaarawan sa 'ASAP'

Watch more on iWantTFC

MAYNILA — Nagdiwang ng kaarawan si Moira dela Torre sa "ASAP Natin 'To" stage ngayong Linggo.

Kasama ang kaniyang banda, inawit ni dela Torre ang kaniyang kantang "Kumpas" mula sa hit series na "2 Good 2 Be True".

Ayon kay ASAP host Martin Nievera, si dela Torre ang "secret weapon" ng palabas dahil aniya, "there's no voice, there's no songwriter like Moira."

Tugon naman ng mang-aawit, "And there's no me without my ASAP family."

Nang tanungin kung ano ang kaniyang birthday wish, sabi ni dela Torre: "This year, through a lot of unexpected curve balls in my life and along with the things that I didn't want came a lot of things that I never knew I needed. And I don't know what I want to wish for right now because just looking in the studio right now, I have everything I need."

"And I think one of the greatest things that came along in these last few months is a greater appreciation for what God has already given me. God may have taken certain things away in my life, but He's given me so much better," dagdag pa niya.

Ani dela Torre, punong puno lang siya ng pasasalamat lalong lalo na sa kaniyang ASAP family, sa kaniyang mga matatalik na kaibigan, at bandmates.

Pinasalamatan niya rin ang kaniyang pamilya, ang Cornerstone at ang kaniyang loyal fans.

Mapapanood tuwing tanghali ng Linggo ang "ASAP" sa mga sumusunod na platform: Kapamilya Channel (cable), A2Z Channel 11 (free TV), TV5 (free TV at cable), Kapamilya Online Live (free live streaming), iWantTFC (on-demand streaming), at TFC (overseas subscription).