Home  >  Entertainment

PatrolPH
TV Patrol

AC Bonifacio sumagot kung may namamagitan sa kanila ni BGYO Nate

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 04 2021 07:21 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Magkaibigan o magka-ibigan nga ba sina AC Bonifacio at ang isang miyembro ng BGYO? Ito ang deretsahang sinagot ni Bonifacio matapos mag-viral ang panunukso sa kanila ng P-pop artist. May pasilip din ang BGYO at BINI sa kanilang Sarah Geronimo medley performance. Nagpa-Patrol, MJ Felipe. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 4 Nobyembre 2021

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPH   Tagalog news   AC Bonifacio   BGYO   One Dream   BINI   P-pop  