Magkaibigan o magka-ibigan nga ba sina AC Bonifacio at ang isang miyembro ng BGYO? Ito ang deretsahang sinagot ni Bonifacio matapos mag-viral ang panunukso sa kanila ng P-pop artist. May pasilip din ang BGYO at BINI sa kanilang Sarah Geronimo medley performance. Nagpa-Patrol, MJ Felipe. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 4 Nobyembre 2021