Vice Ganda was forced to skip a portion of the live episode of "It's Showtime" on November 3, Friday due to a vertigo attack.

The comedy superstar joined her co-hosts in the opening part of the noontime program, but was notably absent from the "It's Showdown" segment.

She returned on stage in the last body of the show, for the singing competition Tawag ng Tanghalan, with an explanation for sitting out a significant portion of the telecast.

"Pasensya na, madlang people. Vinertigo ako. Vinertigo ako kaya kailangan kong humiga sa madilim na lugar dahil ako'y babagsak kanina," she said.

"Pinapauwi nila ako, pero sayang ho kasi 'yung outfit ko. Sabi ko, 'Hindi, sasalang ako!" Vice Ganda quipped, before assuring the viewers that she felt better.