Kim Chiu caught off guard by Vice Ganda's question

Kim Chiu appeared to be caught off guard by a question from Vice Ganda pertaining to her personal life, in the live episode of "It's Showtime" on Thursday, November 2.

The co-hosts, along with Amy Perez, were interviewing a Tawag ng Tanghalan contestant about his inspiration for the love song he performed. He mentioned his girlfriend.

Vice Ganda then diverted the question to Chiu, asking her, "Sino'ng nagpapangiti sa 'yo lately?"

The "Linlang" star couldn't readily answer, and was instead prompted to greet the person who makes her smile. "Hello," she simply said, facing the camera.

Pressed for a direct answer, Chiu, who is known to be in a relationship with her former co-star Xian Lim, responded: "Pamilya ko, kamag-anak ko."

"Napaka-OA!" she protested, when Vice Ganda gave a teasing look.

Chiu eventually mentioned "Xi," the nickname of Lim, on the topic of the importance of communication.

"Usap. In everything we do, communication is the key," Chiu said, answering what she can't afford to lack in her life.