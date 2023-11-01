Vice Ganda on 'Showtime' comeback, hosts' stronger bond, 'brand-agulan'

Watch more on iWantTFC

The two-week break of "It's Showtime" has not only allowed the program to come back stronger with several surprises in store, but has also given time for its hosts to deepen their bond, according to one of its original mainstays Vice Ganda.

In an interview on the red carpet of the Opulence Ball on Tuesday, October 31, the comedy superstar shared details about the "It's Showtime" hosts' recent Hong Kong trip, and teased what the "madlang people" can look forward to in the coming weeks.

Vice Ganda also reacted to her trending "brand-agulan" with her co-hosts, with Anne Curtis and Kim Chiu having their own respective fast food endorsements, too.