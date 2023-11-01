Watch more on iWantTFC

Vice Ganda ended up doing a stunt of her own — or at least her version of a death-defying dance move — after witnessing the heated face-off between two "It's Showdown" contestants on Wednesday, November 1.

The comedy superstar and her co-hosts were visibly surprised as the competitors started performing stunts ahead of the signal to start the first round, which features solo performances from a representative from each group.

In the interview portion, the stage rivals revealed that they used to be friends, without detailing why they were no longer close.

Impressed by the performances in the first round, Vice Ganda tried to do one of the stunts — with the assistance of a mattress to cushion her fall.