'I don't do this!' Piolo gets shy during rare party appearance

Watch more on iWantTFC

If it weren't for his close friends Raymond Gutierrez and Vicki Belo, Piolo Pascual would have skipped this year's Halloween festivities altogether.

But instead, the superstar heartthrob found himself in a revealing outfit at the Opulence Ball on Tuesday night, admittedly clueless about the theme of his outfit.

Pascual nonetheless obliged a quick chat with the press at the event, discussing his upcoming Metro Manila Film Festival entries "GomBurZa" and "Mallari."