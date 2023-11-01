Dyosa is back: Anne Curtis stuns in goddess costume for Halloween

Watch more on iWantTFC

Screen superstar Anne Curtis was a vision on the red carpet of the Opulence Halloween Ball on Tuesday, dressing up as her titular character in the hit 2008 fantaserye "Dyosa."

"A re-enactment from 20-something!" Curtis said of her goddess costume, laughing.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News, the "It's Showtime" host also expressed her joy over the return of the noontime program on air after a two-week break.

(Interview by MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News)