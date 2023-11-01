Home > Entertainment Dyosa is back: Anne Curtis stuns in goddess costume for Halloween ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 01 2023 06:13 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Screen superstar Anne Curtis was a vision on the red carpet of the Opulence Halloween Ball on Tuesday, dressing up as her titular character in the hit 2008 fantaserye "Dyosa." "A re-enactment from 20-something!" Curtis said of her goddess costume, laughing. In an interview with ABS-CBN News, the "It's Showtime" host also expressed her joy over the return of the noontime program on air after a two-week break. (Interview by MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News) Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Anne Curtis, Dyosa, It's Showtime, Opulence Ball, fashion, TV, teleserye, series, noontime show Read More: Anne Curtis Dyosa It's Showtime Opulence Ball