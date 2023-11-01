Home > Entertainment Andrea Brillantes explains why she's not afraid of snakes ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 01 2023 06:30 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Andrea Brillantes was a scene-stealer at the Opulence Halloween Ball on Tuesday, arriving as the mythological she-demon Lilith with a real snake around on her neck. In an interview on the red carpet, the "Senior High" star explained why she's not afraid of snakes. "Ba't ako matatakot? May mga kilala nga akong ganito! Char!" she quipped, laughing. (Interview by MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News) Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Andrea Brillantes, Halloween, Opulence Ball, fashion, celebrity news Read More: Andrea Brillantes Halloween Opulence Ball