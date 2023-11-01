Andrea Brillantes explains why she's not afraid of snakes

Watch more on iWantTFC

Andrea Brillantes was a scene-stealer at the Opulence Halloween Ball on Tuesday, arriving as the mythological she-demon Lilith with a real snake around on her neck.

In an interview on the red carpet, the "Senior High" star explained why she's not afraid of snakes. "Ba't ako matatakot? May mga kilala nga akong ganito! Char!" she quipped, laughing.

(Interview by MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News)