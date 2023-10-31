TINGNAN: Mga nakakaaliw, nakakakilabot na costumes sa 'Shake, Rattle and Ball'

Watch more on iWantTFC

Pabonggahan sina Andrea Brillantes, DonBelle, at iba pang bisita sa kanilang Halloween costumes sa "Shake, Rattle and Ball" sa National Museum of Anthropology. Ikinuwento nila kung paano pinaghandaan ang espesyal na Halloween costumes. Nagpa-Patrol, Gretchen Fullido. TV Patrol, Martes, 31 Oktubre 2023.