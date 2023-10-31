Home > Entertainment TINGNAN: Mga nakakaaliw, nakakakilabot na costumes sa 'Shake, Rattle and Ball' ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 31 2023 08:36 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Pabonggahan sina Andrea Brillantes, DonBelle, at iba pang bisita sa kanilang Halloween costumes sa "Shake, Rattle and Ball" sa National Museum of Anthropology. Ikinuwento nila kung paano pinaghandaan ang espesyal na Halloween costumes. Nagpa-Patrol, Gretchen Fullido. TV Patrol, Martes, 31 Oktubre 2023. Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber PatrolPH, Tagalog News, TV Patrol Read More: Shake Rattle and Ball Star Patrol costumes Donbelle Tim Yap National Museum of Anthropology