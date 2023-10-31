Home  >  Entertainment

TINGNAN: Mga nakakaaliw, nakakakilabot na costumes sa 'Shake, Rattle and Ball'

Posted at Oct 31 2023 08:36 PM

Pabonggahan sina Andrea Brillantes, DonBelle, at iba pang bisita sa kanilang Halloween costumes sa "Shake, Rattle and Ball" sa National Museum of Anthropology. Ikinuwento nila kung paano pinaghandaan ang espesyal na Halloween costumes. Nagpa-Patrol, Gretchen Fullido. TV Patrol, Martes, 31 Oktubre 2023. 

