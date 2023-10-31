Home > Entertainment Noontime 'manukan': Kim Chiu joins Vice Ganda, Anne Curtis' chicken 'brand-agulan' ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 31 2023 08:15 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC "Amoy manok na dito sa studio!" This was Vice Ganda's amused remark when the comedian and two of his co-hosts each took a turn to allude to their respective brand endorsement of fast-food fried chicken, in a hilarious moment in the October 31 episode of "It's Showtime." Following Vice Ganda and Anne Curtis' "brand-agulan" last week, Kim Chiu joined the good-humored competition by offering "Chinese-style" fried chicken, adding to the "much malaki" and "crispylicious" contributions of her fellow noontime mainstays. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber TV, television, noontime, fast food, It's Showtime, Vice Ganda, Anne Curtis, Kim Chiu, McDonald's, Jollibee, Chowking Read More: It's Showtime Vice Ganda Anne Curtis Kim Chiu McDonald's Jollibee Chowking