Watch more on iWantTFC

"Amoy manok na dito sa studio!" This was Vice Ganda's amused remark when the comedian and two of his co-hosts each took a turn to allude to their respective brand endorsement of fast-food fried chicken, in a hilarious moment in the October 31 episode of "It's Showtime."

Following Vice Ganda and Anne Curtis' "brand-agulan" last week, Kim Chiu joined the good-humored competition by offering "Chinese-style" fried chicken, adding to the "much malaki" and "crispylicious" contributions of her fellow noontime mainstays.