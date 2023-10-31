'Floating' contestant awes Vice Ganda: 'Grabe, parang may kapangyarihang itim!'

Watch more on iWantTFC

"Grabe, parang may kapangyarihang itim!" This was Vice Ganda's awed reaction to a stunt from a dance group who competed in the live episode of "It's Showtime" on Tuesday, October 31.

The comedy superstar was not alone in praising the act's stunt, which he described as one of the dancers seemingly floating for a few seconds before a perfect landing. Judge Kim Chiu and host Anne Curtis urged the group, Obs Fuego Eterno, to always execute their routines safely to avoid injury.

Obs Fuego Eterno went on to win the daily round of "It's Showdown," the noontime program's fresh segment that harks back to its roots as a talent show.