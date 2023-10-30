Home > Entertainment 'Naiganti ako!' Vice Ganda, Anne Curtis in trending 'brand-agulan' ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 30 2023 05:07 PM | Updated as of Oct 30 2023 05:44 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Vice Ganda and Anne Curtis may be frequent brand competitors — from their own makeup line to their choice of online shopping app, and now the fast-food chicken they endorse — but there's no doubt that the two superstars are close as ever in real life as "sisterettes," as seen in the October 28 episode of "It's Showtime." A day after Vice Ganda was launched as an endorser of a fast food chain, she and Curtis had an exchange of playful remarks alluding to the brand's jingle, and later its competitor, which Curtis endorses, as a children's favorite place to eat. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber TV, television, noontime show, It's Showtime, Anne Curtis, Vice Ganda, McDonald's, Jollibee Read More: It's Showtime Anne Curtis Vice Ganda McDonald's Jollibee