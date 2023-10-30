Home > Entertainment 'Niluluto maigi': Daniel Padilla raring to start filming 'Kamatayan' ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 30 2023 10:18 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Screen superstar Daniel Padilla is raring to start shooting "Nang Mapagod si Kamatayan," saying the film project has gone through a meticulous development process and will certainly be worth the long wait. In an interview with ABS-CBN News on Monday, October 30, Padilla said he has also been personally preparing for the movie, where he will co-star with Zanjoe Marudo under the direction of Dan Villegas. (Interview by MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News) Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber film, movie, Daniel Padilla, Zanjoe Marudo, Dan Villegas, Nang Mapagod si Kamatayan, Star Cinema Read More: Daniel Padilla Zanjoe Marudo Dan Villegas Nang Mapagod si Kamatayan Star Cinema