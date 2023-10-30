Watch more on iWantTFC

Screen superstar Daniel Padilla is raring to start shooting "Nang Mapagod si Kamatayan," saying the film project has gone through a meticulous development process and will certainly be worth the long wait.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News on Monday, October 30, Padilla said he has also been personally preparing for the movie, where he will co-star with Zanjoe Marudo under the direction of Dan Villegas.

(Interview by MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News)