DonBelle emosyonal sa paglalabas ng 'An Inconvenient Love' trailer

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 27 2022 08:25 PM

Halo-halong emosyon ang nararamdaman nina Donny Pangilinan at Belle Mariano bago pa man ipalabas ang full trailer ng kanilang big screen project na "An Inconvenient Love." Nagpa-Patrol, MJ Felipe. TV Patrol, Biyernes, 27 Oktubre 2022. 

