Sharon, Gabby on communicating for KC: 'We should'

Former couple Sharon Cuneta and Gabby Concepcion, who admittedly had not spoken for a long time until recently for their reunion concert, are open to staying in touch specifically for their daughter, actress KC Concepcion.

In an interview during their rehearsals on Wednesday, October 25, the two described "Dear Heart" as a gift to their long-time fans, which also happens to have paved the way for them to re-open communication lines.

"We haven't talked for a long time," Concepcion noted.

"We haven't, and we should," Cuneta added. "We have a daughter together, right?"

"Yeah," Concepcion agreed, and then quipped, "But that's for another day because we can't be calling each other up!"

The screen veterans also got candid on overcoming the initial awkwardness of being together again, marking a milestone in both their careers with the nostalgic show, and what fans can expect from their reunion.

"Dear Heart" will be held on October 27 at the MOA Arena, October 30 at Okada Manila, and on November 17 at NuStar Convention Center in Cebu.