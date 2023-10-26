Home > Entertainment Bianca Umali says goodbye ahead of 'Lucky Day' noontime exit ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 26 2023 07:20 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Ahead of the noontime exit of "It's Your Lucky Day," Bianca Umali bid farewell to her co-hosts as well as viewers of the ABS-CBN program, in its live episode on Thursday, October 26. "Mami-miss ko kayong lahat. Sincerely, from the bottom of my heart, maraming salamat po sa pagtanggap sa akin dito," said Umali, who represented Kapuso artists in the noontime show, which also airs on GMA-7's GTV channel. "Naramdaman ko na pamilya ko kayo," she added. After a 12-episode run, "It's Your Lucky Day," which temporarily replaced "It's Showtime," will exit noontime TV on Friday, October 27. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber TV, television, noontime show, It's Your Lucky Day, Bianca Umali Read More: It's Your Lucky Day Bianca Umali