'Huwag mambababae!' Jennica's emphasis on contestant's remark draws questions

Jennica Garcia drew questions in the live episode of "It's Your Lucky Day" on Wednesday, October 25, when she emphasized a remark from a contestant about infidelity in marriage. "Huwag mambababae," said the contestant, when asked about the secret to a successful marriage, during the Star of All Seasons segment of the noontime program. "Iyon nga kasi talaga dapat ang number one!" Garcia agreed, prompting curious reactions from her co-hosts, including Luis Manzano, who gave her a chance to clarify her statement. Garcia, whose separation made headlines in mid-2021, opted not to share personal details, but later in the program spoke of being able to stand on her own and not needing a partner.