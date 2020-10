WATCH: Iñigo Pascual, Sam Concepcion sing 'Rise' on 'ASAP'

Watch also in iWantTFC

Iñigo Pascual and Sam Concepcion took the “ASAP Natin ‘To” stage on Sunday to perform “Rise,” a “cross-cultural” song that they released last month.

The two heartthrobs dominated the stage as they delivered “Rise,” accompanied by G-Force dancers.

Tarsier Records, one of the labels under ABS-CBN Music, released the song last September. It was notable for bringing together artists from different countries.

For the song, Pascual and Concepcion collaborated with US-based songwriter Vince Nantes, Manila-based producer Moophs, Grammy-winning American singer Eric Bellinger, and Malaysian singer Zee Avi.

Nantes was also noted for co-writing “Black Swan,” a single released earlier this year by K-pop phenomenon BTS.