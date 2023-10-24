Home > Entertainment Matteo Guidicelli confirms 'Penduko' to kick off 'universe' of films ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 24 2023 11:36 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Matteo Guidicelli has confirmed that his superhero flick "Penduko" will kick off a cinematic universe, teasing that its ending will be a glimpse of what to expect from the franchise. In a media interview on Tuesday, October 24, the actor also admitted that he is "overwhelmed" with the responsbility of introducing the iconic Pendro Penduko character to a new generation of moviegoers. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber film, movie, Matteo Guidicelli, Penduko, MMFF Read More: Matteo Guidicelli Penduko MMFF