Matteo Guidicelli confirms 'Penduko' to kick off 'universe' of films

Matteo Guidicelli has confirmed that his superhero flick "Penduko" will kick off a cinematic universe, teasing that its ending will be a glimpse of what to expect from the franchise.

In a media interview on Tuesday, October 24, the actor also admitted that he is "overwhelmed" with the responsbility of introducing the iconic Pendro Penduko character to a new generation of moviegoers.