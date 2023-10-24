'Hurt' Luis has funny comeback to Melai's 'Kampanerang Baba' joke

Watch more on iWantTFC

Luis Manzano and Melai Cantiveros ended up "arguing" in the October 24 episode of "It's Your Lucky Day," over her latest entry to a running joke about the main host's prominent chin.

Answering the daily question about a past decision they now find amusing, Manzano recalled his past leading-man roles on television, including being one of the love interests of Anne Curtis in "Kampanerang Kuba."

Cantiveros then surmised that if Manzano had had a more significant role in the fantaserye, it would have been titled "Kampanerang Baba."

The remark became the latest source of "conflict" for Cantiveros and Manzano, who in a recent episode walked out of the stage, in jest, over a similar joke.