'Hurt' Luis has funny comeback to Melai's 'Kampanerang Baba' joke

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 24 2023 08:55 PM | Updated as of Oct 24 2023 09:13 PM

Luis Manzano and Melai Cantiveros ended up "arguing" in the October 24 episode of "It's Your Lucky Day," over her latest entry to a running joke about the main host's prominent chin.

Answering the daily question about a past decision they now find amusing, Manzano recalled his past leading-man roles on television, including being one of the love interests of Anne Curtis in "Kampanerang Kuba."

Cantiveros then surmised that if Manzano had had a more significant role in the fantaserye, it would have been titled "Kampanerang Baba."

The remark became the latest source of "conflict" for Cantiveros and Manzano, who in a recent episode walked out of the stage, in jest, over a similar joke.
